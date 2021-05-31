Caldwell man dead following Sunday morning crash

STANLEY – A Caldwell man is dead following a crash near Stanley early Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred on State Highway 75 at Basin Creek Road east of Stanley. Paul Vestal, 75, was traveling northbound in a 2012 Ford F150. For an unknown reason, he veered off the road, drove through Basin Creek and hit a mountain.

Vestal wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died shortly after impact.

ISP is still investigating the crash.