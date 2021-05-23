Firefighters put out tractor fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A tractor is a complete loss after catching fire Sunday afternoon.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire occurred just before 3 p.m. The person who reported it said the tractor was 200 feet from a house on the 4000 block of East 145th North.

“The driver stated that he was driving the tractor when it experienced a mechanical issue and caught fire shortly thereafter,” Hammon says.

Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly and kept it from reaching the house or other buildings. No one was injured.

Courtesy Brittni Johnson

