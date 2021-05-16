Getting to Know Jody Padigimus of Sport Clips

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Jody Padigimus, Manager of Sport Clips on 17th Street in Idaho Falls

2. What do you do in your position? Customer Service, managing a great team, cutting and shampooing hair.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born and raised in Evanston, Wyoming. My birthday is October 10.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I have lived in Idaho for about 22 years. I am a Wyoming girl through and through but I live in the Blackfoot area.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. My first job out of high school was working at the Polar King and cleaning rooms at a hotel. The Polar King it was a drive-in where I made drinks and ice cream treats.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? My best business decision for me is getting the right team put together to be a huge success. The right team makes all the DIFFERENCE.

7. Tell us about your family. I have 4 children: 1 boy and 3 girls. I have a beautiful daughter-in-law and 2 amazing sons-in-law. I have 10 grandchildren – they simply are perfect (Well, in grandma’s eyes they are!!) As a family we enjoy any type of swimming/water activity, being in the mountains, camping – we really just enjoy time with each other. Mom and her children and grandchildren make a fun time together.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. My favorite book of all time is called ‘Creating Magic’ by Lee Cockrell. It is inspiring for the business world as well as putting into action in your personal life. Lee worked at Disney World. He is amazing and his positive and inspirational directions for building a team truly are a success!!

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. Well, I have learned soo much good and bad. I would have to say LISTEN. I listen to team members, clients, and customers. I also take the time to listen to myself. Listening requires patience, compassion and a desire to truly care. People like to know they are valued.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? The 12-month goal – make sure my door is open for opportunities. I am not sure. So many. Take a vacation at the cabin.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? My advice for anyone in this industry is to remember to schedule time for yourself and your family.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I would start a program to promote balance – one that would give insight to encompassing all that life and opportunity through cosmetology and barbering brings.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? My favorite place to eat is Longhorn or Homestead.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. Something people might not know about me is I love to play in the mud. Also, in the spring, I do eat dandelion leaves fresh.

15. How do you like your potatoes? My favorite potato is baked, with sour cream and butter. Yummmmm.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.