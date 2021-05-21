Man accused of stabbing person in the head

FORT HALL — A federal grand jury indicted a man after he allegedly stabbed a person in the head.

Lauran Cain Sittre, also known as Sittre-Edmo, is charged with federal felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Sittre allegedly stabbed the victim on Dec. 5 while on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.

Documents do not give many details into the alleged stabbing; however, the same day of the alleged stabbing, a man with the same initials as the victim was dropped off at Portneuf Medical Center. Officials could not comment if the cases are related.

Pocatello Police investigators said the victim showed injuries consistent with a violent aggravated assault. Before officers could speak with the man who dropped the victim off at the hospital, he left. Officers eventually identified the man.

If convicted of felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a federal judge could order Sittre to spend up to 10 years in federal prison.

Although Sittre is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.