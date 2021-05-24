Pet of the Week: Georgia

Georgia is a 7-year-old Anatolian/Chow mix.

Despite her older age, Georgia is still fairly energetic and playful, but she’s also content being calm! Georgia does well with other dogs and kids. Of course, a meet and greet would always be important, though!

Georgia came to Snake River Animal Shelter from the Rexburg Animal Shelter and we are happy when our local shelters give us the opportunity to find homes for sweet dogs like Georgia.

Come meet her at 3000 Lindsay Blvd! You can also check out Snake River Animal Shelter’s Facebook page to see all their adoptable animals, or visit their website at SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org.