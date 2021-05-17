Pet of the Week: Jameson

Jameson is a 2-year-old pit bull.

This boy is built like a tank! He’s a very energetic and sweet dog.

Jameson would not do well with small children, because he will knock them right over out of excitement!

Jameson also wouldn’t do well with cats.

All that being said, Jameson is a sweetheart who loves to roll around in the grass and get belly and head rubs.

You can learn more about Jameson by checking out Snake River Animal Shelter on Facebook, giving them a call at (208) 523-4219, or visiting our website: SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org.