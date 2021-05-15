Police recover woman’s body from canal
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
CHUBBUCK — Authorities have recovered the body of a woman from a canal in Chubbuck.
Police reports show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Chubbuck Police Department officers were dispatched to area near the intersection of Hiline Road and New Day Parkway after receiving a report of a possible body in the canal.
Officers confirmed they found the body of an woman, who has not yet been identified, according to a Chubbuck news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week with the Ada County Coroner’s office in Boise.