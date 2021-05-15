TODAY'S WEATHER
Police recover woman’s body from canal

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Chubbuck

  Published at

EastIdahoNews.com file photo

CHUBBUCK — Authorities have recovered the body of a woman from a canal in Chubbuck.

Police reports show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Chubbuck Police Department officers were dispatched to area near the intersection of Hiline Road and New Day Parkway after receiving a report of a possible body in the canal.

Officers confirmed they found the body of an woman, who has not yet been identified, according to a Chubbuck news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week with the Ada County Coroner’s office in Boise.

