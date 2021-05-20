Rental assistance money still available for Idahoans

BOISE (KIVI)— If you are a renter and struggling with monthly rent payments – there’s help for you. Rental assistance funds are still available for Idahoans that rent their home.

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s housing preservation program has been running since last April. Through its own funds and the COVID-19 relief fund, about $190 million in rental assistance money has been available to help Idaho residents.

Applications are coming in every day, but there is still a lot of money available and significant capacity to support Idahoans in need. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association says one of the reasons people may not ask for assistance is because it can be hard on pride to reach out and ask for help.

“We certainly want to make sure that there’s no shame in participating in this program and receiving assistance. It’s a very private process. It’s you, your landlord and our staff that are aware of it and we’re certainly here to help and have a lot more resources available,” Housing Programs Vice President Brady Ellis said.

In order to get the rental assistance funds, you must meet the following qualifications:

Be an Idaho resident.

Meet the income limits.

Be unable to make rent or utility payments due to COVID-19.

Not be receiving federal housing subsidy.

About 42% of the money has been dispersed throughout the southwestern area of the state and the program is able to assist for up to 15 months. So far, nearly 5,500 hundred households have been helped.

The process moves very quickly – so you could have assistance before you know it. Once your application is submitted, they start processing your information the very next day.

Ellis said the entire process is quick and easy.

If you are interested in applying, click here.