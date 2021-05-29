Semitruck hauling watermelons catches fire on I-15 in Utah

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KSL.com) — A semitruck hauling watermelons caught fire while traveling northbound on I-15 on Friday, said Utah Highway Patrol.

According to UHP Cpl. Tara Wahlberg, at about 6 p.m. the trailer the semitruck was pulling became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was able to detach from the trailer and there were no injuries, said Wahlberg.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fourth and fifth northbound lanes of I-15 near Bluffdale were closed while Utah Department of Transportation inspected for damages, said Utah Highway Patrol.

