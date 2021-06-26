Amber alert canceled after Utah police locate suspect, victim in kidnapping case

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police have located both the male driver and 16-year-old female victim in an abduction caught on camera after receiving numerous tips Saturday morning, South Salt Lake Police said.

The Amber Alert issued to help locate them was canceled, but no additional information was immediately available. Police stated that they will be releasing more details later.

Police began investigating the abduction of the teen after security camera footage captured images of the girl being taken from the parking lot of a South Salt Lake mini-mart Friday night.

Video surveillance of the parking lot of 310 E. 3300 South in South Salt Lake shows the girl being taken against her will at 10:28 p.m. on Friday night, South Salt Lake police said. Video also shows a 1990 red Nissan Pathfinder with two doors, a sunroof, and a tire on its back hatch pull into the parking lot of the mini-mart. The car had the Utah license plate 798ZDF.

Still of store surveillance showing male driver who picked up screaming girl and drove away with her in his car. | Salt Lake Police Department

As a white male driver gets out of Pathfinder and walks toward the store, the girl runs out of the car and to another store customer. The teen appears to be trying to hide or get away by crawling beneath a truck getting gas, South Salt Lake police said.

The male driver runs after her, grabs her from beneath the truck, and lifts her over his shoulder as she is “kicking and thrashing about, trying to break free,” police said. The teen was heard crying out, “Help me, please help me,” police added.

The man put the teen into his vehicle and drove away.

The man was described as a white male in his late 20s or 30s with long dark hair shaved on its sides and worn in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black baggy shorts, and a white belt and shoes.

The victim is an unidentified white female with blonde hair, a thin build, black sweatshirt, pink shorts and either wearing white shoes or is barefoot. The Amber Alert said she is 16-years-old, 5 foot, 4 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.