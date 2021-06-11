At least two injured after crash on US 20 near St. Anthony
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
ST. ANTHONY — First responders are at the scene of a serious crash on U.S. Highway 20 near St. Anthony.
The crash reportedly happened after 2 p.m. Friday along the highway between Sugar City and St. Anthony.
Multiple witnesses report at least two people were injured, and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash.
It is not exactly clear what happened. Idaho State Police, who typically investigates crashes on Idaho’s highways, was not immediately available.
EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.