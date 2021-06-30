TODAY'S WEATHER
Cause of small wildfire near McCammon under investigation

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Courtesy McCammon Volunteer Fire Department

McCAMMON – Firefighters are investigating the cause of a wildfire north of McCammon Tuesday night.

The 1 and a quarter-acre fire started along Interstate 15 at 10:54 p.m., according to a news release from the McCammon Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly put it out but crews continued to monitor and extinguish remaining hot spots until 2:30 a.m. No one was injured and there were no reports of damaged homes or buildings.

Inkom Fire Department assisted with other resources. A total of 12 firefighters were deployed. Three fire engines were used and a water tender.

Courtesy McCammon Volunteer Fire Department
