Cause of small wildfire near McCammon under investigation

McCAMMON – Firefighters are investigating the cause of a wildfire north of McCammon Tuesday night.

The 1 and a quarter-acre fire started along Interstate 15 at 10:54 p.m., according to a news release from the McCammon Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly put it out but crews continued to monitor and extinguish remaining hot spots until 2:30 a.m. No one was injured and there were no reports of damaged homes or buildings.

Inkom Fire Department assisted with other resources. A total of 12 firefighters were deployed. Three fire engines were used and a water tender.