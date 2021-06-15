Endangered teenager has been found and is in protective custody

UPDATE

Warren Parker has been found and is in protective custody, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department. Further information was not released late Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 13-year-old boy.

Warren Parker is described as 5’ 8”, 120 pounds with black hair and red highlights. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black pants, tan socks and no shoes. Warren is described by family and clinicians as extremely suicidal and there is significant concern for his wellbeing, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

Warren was last seen in the area of Uptown Cheapskate (in the shopping center that includes Albertsons, Men’s Warehouse, Ulta Beauty, etc.) along South 25th E Street at approximately 8 p.m. He may be in the Idaho Falls, Ammon or Bonneville County area. Warren is from out of state and does not have friends or family nearby.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Warren since 7:30 p.m. is asked to please immediately contact Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.