Firefighters asking for your help to fill the boot in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A decades-long tradition of firefighters walking along an intersection filling a boot continues this weekend in Idaho Falls.

Firefighters from Idaho Falls will be at the intersection of Hitt Road (25th East) and 17th Street Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the campaign. All donations from Fill the Boot go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases.

“I’ve met some of the people who have the diseases and they need the help definitely and I’m happy to do it,” Idaho Falls Firefighter Jimmie Hitch said about his time filling the boot.

As drivers pass through the area Friday and Saturday they are asked to slow down, use caution, and be engaged and focused on driving as firefighters collect money.

“This is an important fundraiser to help families continue the fight against life-threatening diseases, especially this year since we have some catching up to do,” Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in a news release. “We would appreciate donations in any amount. If you choose not to donate, please be courteous to those who do and to our firefighters helping out.”

Idaho Falls Firefighter Jimmie Hitch collects a donation from a driver during the Fill the Boot campaign on Friday. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Those who don’t drive through the area or would rather donate online to the association can do so here.

The International Association of Firefighters has participated in the Fill the Boot campaign for 67 years, IFFD said in a news release. Across the United States, Fill the Boot raises millions of dollars, making the association the largest non-corporate donor to the MDA.

With this year’s local Fill the Boot campaign, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Lookout Credit Union are teaming up to match up to $5,000 in donations.