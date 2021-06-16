Free childhood immunization clinic happening now in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health District.

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho Public Health District will be holding a free childhood immunization clinic on Wednesday, June 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1250 Hollipark Dive in Idaho Falls. The free immunization clinic is open to all children ages 18 years and younger who need immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations for those 12 and older along with their parents and family members.

Childhood vaccination rates fell last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving many children

vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and

the American Academy of Pediatrics are urging healthcare providers to help children get up to date on their vaccinations by scheduling visits and clinics and making vaccinations as accessible as possible for American children.

Foreign travel immunizations are not included in the free clinic. We will be billing insurance and Medicaid. However, there will be no out-of-pocket expenses for participants. Please bring your immunization card with you to the clinic. Clinic details are listed below:

What: Free Childhood Immunization Clinic

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2020

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place: Eastern Idaho Public Health, 1250 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls

Who: All children ages 18 years and younger in need of immunizations

Appointments: Call (208) 533-3235 to schedule.