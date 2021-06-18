Good Samaritans rescue intoxicated woman from the Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Good Samaritans pulled an intoxicated woman from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Wednesday night.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says an unidentified woman became intoxicated downtown before wandering away from her group towards the river.

Around 11:20 p.m., a group of friends riding electric scooters along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk off Memorial Drive heard a woman calling for help.

“It was a lady down in the river, so me and (Keygun Jack) jumped in to get her out,” Anthony Mestas tells EastIdahoNews.com. “She was just limp. … everything happened so fast. There wasn’t really time to think.”

After Jack and Mestas pulled the woman out of the water, they called 911 for help. The woman passed out by the time they pulled her ashore, and she was treated as soon as emergency responders arrived at the scene.

“She was completely out of strength, any longer and she was probably going to drown,” Mestas says. “She was ready to be saved, not save herself.”

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.