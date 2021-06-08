TODAY'S WEATHER
How can you tell if you’ve truly found your calling life?

Dave Ramsey
Dave Ramsey, The Dave Ramsey Show

Dave Says

Dear Dave,

When it comes to your career and profession, how can you tell if you’ve truly found your calling in life?

Tony

Dear Tony,

I don’t think it’s common for most folks to feel like they’ve experienced some kind of grand revelation and suddenly they know what they’re supposed to do with their lives. Personally, I believe this kind of thing usually starts out as an activity or idea connected to something they enjoy and want others to experience. Often, that can grow into a job, and then maybe into a career — or even a business.

I think it takes a lot of time, reflection, insight, and self-evaluation before anything can be termed a calling. I know this is true in some cases because that’s how it happened with me. I can’t honestly tell you that when I first started on the radio or began formally teaching and writing I knew it was God’s plan for my life. I knew early on I was drawn to it and felt there was a need for it, but it took a while for me to understand and accept that it was what I was really meant to do.

I hope this helps a little bit, Tony. Just be honest with yourself, think about it, and pray about it a lot, too. God wants what’s best for you, so make sure you include Him in everything. It worked for me. I’ve been doing what I do for nearly three decades now, and I still love it. I’m convinced that it is God’s calling on my life.

—Dave

Dave Ramsey

About Dave

Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored several best-selling books, including "The Total Money Makeover." The Ramsey Show is heard by more than 16 million listeners each week on 600 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.

