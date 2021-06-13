Idaho Falls Arts Council gearing up for variety of events this summer

IDAHO FALLS – Summer is here again and the Idaho Falls Arts Council has a number of fun activities planned throughout the coming months.

On Tuesday nights, the Council and the Bank of Idaho put on their River Concerts Series. Each week at 7 p.m. at the Greenbelt Stage on the Idaho Falls River Walk, musical artists from a wide range of genres play an hour-long set. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on and dance if their feet feel like dancing.

“We are really excited for this year’s River Concert Series sponsored by Bank of Idaho especially because it allows us to come together after being separated for so long,” Arts Council Executive Director Brandi Newton said in a press release. “It will be nice to enjoy these concerts as a community once again. We have a great variety this summer with something for everyone and many familiar favorites.”

These shows are weather-dependent and cancellations due to weather will be made three hours prior to the performances. Canceled shows will be rescheduled, if possible.

Click here to view the performances scheduled for the Bank of Idaho 2021 River Concert Series.

Another recurring summer Arts Council event is the 2021 Idaho Falls Gallery Walk, which is set for the first Thursday of every month now through October. Gallery Walk gives art lovers a chance to see what Idaho Falls arts galleries have to offer free of admission charges while getting out and getting a little exercise at the same time.

The galleries participating in Gallery Walk 2021 include:

Willowtree Gallery, 210 Cliff St. (Open from August 5th).

ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W Broadway St.

Spare Room Press, 260 B St.

Sylvia Medina Jewelry, Naturally Wild Photography, & Green Kids Club, 477 Shoup Ave., #103.

The Handmade Idaho Shop, 430 Park Ave.

WAC Artist Studios, 496 A St.

Willard Arts Center, 450 A St.

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S Capital Ave. Open June – September.

Eagle Rock Gallery, 315 River Pkwy.

“Gallery Walk is an excellent opportunity to enjoy visual arts and gallery spaces in a welcoming, non-judgmental environment,” Arts Council spokesperson Georgina Goodlander said in a press release. “People often feel intimidated by galleries and museums, but Gallery Walk is casual and features a variety of art styles depending on location and exhibition. Many venues also offer refreshments and music each month.”

The Arts Council also has the “Planet Arts” program to keep kids busy this summer. “Planet Arts” is a series of prehistoric-themed classes that teaches kids to create in a number of different mediums, from oil pastels to yarn art to cave and rock painting. Classes will be held every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Willard Arts Center In Idaho Falls.

“Planet Arts at the Willard Arts Center is a great place for kids to express and develop their creativity in a safe and stimulating environment,” Goodlander said in a press release. “We are excited to have the theme of prehistoric adventures this summer as it will help kids engage with artmaking as well as help them learn about fascinating creatures of the ancient world.”

Click here for a schedule of this summer’s classes and more information. Advance registration for classes is available, though walk-ins are also welcome. Classes do not need to be taken as a series.

Visit the Idaho Falls Arts Council website or follow them on Facebook to keep up with future events.