Idaho Falls Park and Rec wants you to know about its weekly newsletter

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department wants people to know about its weekly digital newsletter.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said that in the past, the city sent local students home with the Discover Idaho Falls newsletter. However, the city began its digital newsletter last year with 17,000 subscribers to date.

“We are moving forward into the digital age and now have an easier way to know what’s going on,” Holm said.

The Discover Idaho Falls Newsletter is sent out to subscribers on Fridays. The newsletter will include what activities are coming up in the community and how children and adults can become involved. The Parks and Recreation Department oversees everything from the Idaho Falls Zoo, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center and sports leagues.

“Summer is here, and you know what that means,” Holm said. “It’s time to start planning out your summer for your children and getting ready for your kids to being out of school for the summer, being home looking for things to do.”

Holm said although Parks and Rec plans to keep social distancing in place, it expects to operate at near full capacity within the programs.

Those interested in signing they can click here.