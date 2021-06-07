Latter-day Saint leaders announce major change to general conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced changes to upcoming general conferences, which are held each April and October.

Beginning with October’s general conference, the Saturday evening sessions will be discontinued. Previously, a Saturday evening session was held for women in October and priesthood holders in April. This change is being made because all sessions of general conference are now available to anyone who desires to watch or listen.

The next general conference will be held Oct. 2–3 and conference proceedings will originate from the Conference Center auditorium in Salt Lake City. Once again, the Conference Center will be closed to the public.