TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
53°
broken clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 5mph SW
H 53 • L 53

Local man dies following crash in Bonneville County

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A local man has died following a crash near the intersection of 105th North and 25th East.

The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s news release.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell reports emergency personnel were dispatched to the area and found a vehicle had collided with a tree. Inside the vehicle was 77-year-old Gary D. Jordan of Idaho Falls.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, however, it is believed Jordan may have suffered a medical issue prior to leaving the roadway.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more information is released.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: