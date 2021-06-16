Major delays on I-15 following multi-vehicle crash
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-15 near the Broadway Street exit.
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. and several ambulances have been called to the scene.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com an adult was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition.
Northbound traffic is experiencing severe backups and drivers should expect major delays in the area.
EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story with additional details as we receive them.