Man accused of prowling, reaching into windows and touching woman

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man after he reportedly reached through a stranger’s window and touched a woman.

The Idaho Falls Police Department received several reports of a prowler Monday morning around 7 a.m. in the Belaire Park area, according to a news release. The prowler was looking through windows, doorways and into cars. One woman even called saying the man reached into her home through an open window and touched her.

“It was extremely creepy,” one of the alleged victims told EastIdahoNews.com. She said the suspect was halfway through her window rubbing her leg.

“There are no words to explain how I felt as I always thought it was something that happened in movies and on TV,” she said.

Several witnesses gave similar descriptions of the man, who was later identified as 39-year-old Haven Torres. Neighbors reported confronting Toress, who would run away and jump fences into other yards.

Investigators say when they found Torres, he had 1.2 grams of methamphetamine on him and admitted to officers that he had been moving through backyards. Torres said he was under the influence of meth and did not remember entering or reaching into any of the homes.

Torres had an outstanding warrant felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to IFPD. Court records show Torres was on probation for the charges, but a judge issued a probation violation warrant on June 4.

Police booked Torres into the Bonneville County Jail on the warrant and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Although Torres is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.