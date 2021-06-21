Man killed in crash near Gooding

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, June 19, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 185, on the on-ramp, near Gooding.

Ian J. Robinson, 45, of Glenns Ferry, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84 on-ramp in a 1993 Chevy GMT-400. Robinson lost control, rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.

Robinson succumbed to injuries at scene. Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.