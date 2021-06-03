Man told police he hit man with rake ‘to get my point across’

IDAHO FAllS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man they said attacked another man with a rake.

Officers with the Idaho Falls Police department were called to a house on Crestview Avenue on Friday afternoon after Aundre Monroe Larimer reportedly attacked a family member with a metal rake. Larmier is now charged with felony aggravated battery.

Witnesses said multiple people at the house got into an argument when Larmier intervened, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Larmier began pushing the victim, telling him to leave when he allegedly grabbed the two-foot-long metal rake and whacked the man in the back of the head. The man went to his own home to call the police.

Investigators spoke with Larimer, who said he was upset at the man for yelling at another family member. He then said the man started calling him names. After having “enough of it,” Larimer told police he grabbed the rake and hit the victim on the head.

“I didn’t leave any marks,” Larmier told police, according to court documents. “I just wanted to get my point across because he was acting like a total a******.”

The victim appeared in pain and had a visible bump on his head, according to police. An ambulance then took the man to Idaho Falls Community hospital, where medical staff diagnosed him with a concussion.

Larmier was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 15.

Although Larmier is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of felony aggravated battery, Larmier could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.