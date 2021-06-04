Man who jumped into canal after crash sent to prison

IDAHO FALLS — A man who jumped into a canal to escape police will be headed to prison.

Marco Leal, 23, will spend four to 10 years in prison after being sentenced on May 26 by District Judge Bruce Pickett. Leal pleaded guilty to felony grand theft, fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As part of a plea agreement signed by Bonneville County prosecutors, felony charges of burglary and leaving the scene of a crash were dismissed.

The Idaho Falls Police Department got a call in September from a man saying he saw Leal steal a rifle out of his car near Skyline Drive, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers spotted Leal in his car near Broadway Street and Colorado Avenue.

As police turned on their lights and sirens, the car took off driving east on Broadway. When the vehicle reached the intersection of Utah Avenue, the car ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck. Police reports show the crash sent the Dodge into a parking lot.

As officers approached the car, Leal crawled out of the driver’s side window and ran to the irrigation canal on Lindsey Boulevard. He floated down the canal toward Riverwalk Drive, police say.

More officers arrived to search for Leal, and police spotted him lying down near the side of a bridge along the canal south of Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House, according to court documents.

A search of the Leal’s car uncovered the stolen rifle and a loaded 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber.

The two people in the pickup received minor injuries and were treated at the crash by paramedics. Leal was bleeding from his right ear, prompting police to take him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was treated and then booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

In addition to the time in prison, court records show Pickett also ordered Leal to pay over $20,000 in fees and fines.