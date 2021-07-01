Man who left scene of crash that hurt other driver reaches plea deal, pleads guilty to DUI

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man arrested in January for leaving the scene of an injury accident has reached a plea agreement.

Renato Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty to the felony charge Monday.

Martinez ran from the crash around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. When officers arrived after getting calls from witnesses, they found the other vehicle’s driver bleeding from the head. An empty vehicle registered to Martinez was left at the crash.

The victim was treated and released from Portneuf Medical Center.

Martinez was found a short time later walking near Wilcox Elementary School toward his home.

Along with leaving the scene of an injury accident, Martinez was charged with driving under the influence.

As part of the agreement, Martinez also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI and was ordered to pay $702.50 in fines. The court also ordered him to complete an alcohol treatment program and 30 hours of community service.

He will be sentenced on the felony leaving the scene of an injury accident charge on Aug. 26 by Magistrate Court Judge Rick Carnaroli. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will recommend probation. He will also be ordered to pay restitution to the victim. The amount of restitution has not yet been determined.