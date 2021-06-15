Margaret and her caregiver, Kade, share some Life Lessons

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Margaret Bucholtz has lived at MorningStar for six years and is blind. She relies on care managers to help her get around and Kade Coles is one of those managers.

The two sat down with us to talk about their special relationship, how they learn to work with each other and what they want others to know.

Watch our interview in the video player above.