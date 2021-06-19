One block of Shoup Avenue closed for construction

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Public Works will temporarily close one block of Shoup Avenue on Monday morning, June 21 for construction. Shoup Avenue from B Street to Constitution Way will be closed to vehicles until Wednesday, June 23, barring unforeseen issues.

Crews will be removing the high crown surface, regrading and then repaving the section of roadway from the alley to Constitution Way. New curb has already been installed and cement for the sidewalk poured, making the sidewalk usable for pedestrians.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone. For questions or concerns about this project, contact Idaho Falls Public Works at (208) 612-8250.