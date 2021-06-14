Pet of the Week: Hunny

Just like her name, Hunny is very sweet! This 7-year-old lab mix is full of energy, but she also loves to sit on the couch and snuggle with her people – she’ll sit right on top of you! Hunny would benefit from training, but she is very smart and would probably learn quickly.

Hunny is protective of her people and her food, so she’d need to be the only dog in the home. If you come to meet Hunny, watch out for her tail, because that thing is powerful! She’s such a happy girl!

Please go meet Hunny at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls, call (208) 523-4219 with any questions, or visit Snake River Animal’s Facebook page to see other available animals.

Hunny was transferred to Snake River Animal Shelter from Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. SRAS is grateful for their relationship with other animal welfare organizations in the region, as these relationships help to better the lives of all the homeless animals in East Idaho!