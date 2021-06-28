Pet of the Week: Zach

Meet Zach! This 2-year-old teddy bear would make a great family dog. Zach is good with kids and other dogs. And, he is likely good with cats – he gets along well with the shelter’s office cat, Albert!

Zach loves treats and he’s also great on car rides. He loves to play with squeaky toys and is very curious. He also enjoys meeting new people! Zach’s content sitting just by his people on the couch, too!

Go to Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. to meet Zach and put in an application to adopt this fluff ball!

You can call the shelter at (208) 523-4219 with any questions or check out their website: SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org.

Visit their Facebook page to see all the available animals for adoption!