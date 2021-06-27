Plane hits unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing pilot

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A small airplane crashed into an unoccupied house in northern Utah, killing the pilot, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in North Logan, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Utah’s border with Idaho.

No one was in the house at the time of the crash, North Park Police said. The victim’s name has not been released.

The airplane involved was a two-seat SeaRey LSX, an amphibian kit plane, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened a few miles east of the Logan-Cache Airport, KSTU-TV reported. It is not known if the plane had taken off or was expected to land there.