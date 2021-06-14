Police looking for man who hid loaded gun inside Fred Meyer, walked around and left

IDAHO FALLS — Police are trying to identify a man who left a handgun inside an Idaho Falls grocery store on Saturday.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com that officers arrived at Fred Meyer on Northgate Mile around 3 p.m. after a customer found a gun placed behind some merchandise. Police took the .380 handgun and reviewed the security footage from the store.

The footage showed the man walk inside the store around noon and place the gun behind the items. He reportedly walked around the store for an hour before leaving. The man did not buy anything and officers are unsure why he left the gun behind.

Police say the gun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

If anyone has any information about the incident or recognizes the suspect, they are asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.