Police say man exposed himself to a family at an Idaho Falls park

IDAHO FALLS — Police say an Idaho Falls man exposed himself to others, including a young family, at a local park.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrived at Ryder Park on Sunnyside Road in April after officers received a call about a man exposing himself to those walking by, according to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. When officers arrived at the park, they found the man apparently in distress, pointing at and addressing things that were not there.

Witnesses at the park report seeing the man exposing his genitals. One victim told investigators the man aggressively yelled at them, pulled out his genitals and asked if he wanted to see them. The man and his young children were there and it upset him.

Police report that after putting the man into custody, he began pointing and said an invisible house was the “church of Satan.” He said people were staring at him and he was allowed to expose himself.

Officers said due to that man’s delusions and hostility, they took him into protective custody. Police drove the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where they cited him for misdemeanor indecent exposure and ordered him to appear in court. Idaho law establishes indecent exposure as a misdemeanor unless convicted of the crime previously within the last five years. EastIdahoNews.com does not typically identify those charged with misdemeanors.

Court records show the man did not show up to his arraignment on May 21. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Friday. He will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Although the man is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.