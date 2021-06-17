Police seek information about man who made fraudulent purchases with fake checks

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is investigating the theft of two high-valued items from the Cal-Ranch store at 530 North 2nd East.

Investigators say an unknown male entered the store around 8 p.m. on April 15. He purchased a black 5×10 wood deck trailer valued at $1,500 and an orange Husqvarna zero-turn lawn mower valued at $3,000, according to an RPD news release.

The man used the name of Troy Carlson and used the business name of Carlson Construction to purchase both items. It was later found by Cal-Ranch that the male used a fake check to purchase both of those items and that he never presented Cal-Ranch with any identification during the purchase. The male was also driving a darker-colored unknown make/model truck.

Authorities hope locals will be able to remember the man based on the newly released surveillance photos.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Ray Hermosillo at the Rexburg Police Department located at 25 East Main Street. You can call the department at (208) 359-3000.

Courtesy Rexburg Police Department

Courtesy Rexburg Police Department