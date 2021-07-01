Protect yourself and your family this Fourth of July Weekend

IDAHO FALLS — This year, temperatures are soaring, the ground is dry, and house fires and traumatic injuries are on an upward trend. With the Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, firefighters and medical centers in eastern Idaho hope residents will be extra careful.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center staff say that every Independence Day, they have seen a rise in patients with firework-related injuries. A majority of those injuries include children and teenagers.

“Ensuring children understand to keep a safe distance from grills and fireworks and to always keep the hose or a bucket of water nearby are just two examples of how we can promote safety outside,” says Dr. Tait Olaveson, medical director of the hospital’s burn center.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says that in July 2020, it responded to several firework-related calls, including three house fires all in one day.

“I’ve seen more house fires in Idaho Falls over the last year than I have in any previous year in my career as a firefighter,” Fire Chief Duane Nelson says.

Firefighters say that even though fireworks are a popular and fun display of patriotism, they should always be handled with safety. Although it may seem simple, always point fireworks away from people and buildings. Keep fireworks away from brush, leaves and other flammable materials, and make sure to stand several feet away once a firework is lit.

For more tips on firework safety, click here.

