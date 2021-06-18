TODAY'S WEATHER
Surprising people with cool treats for Feel Good Friday

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton

Feel Good Friday

It has been a hot week so we are helping people cool down for Feel Good Friday!

We stopped by Pick Me Up in Ammon to surprise customers with gift cards to cover their drinks and treats. There were a lot of friendly people in line and we were glad to help during the heatwave.

Watch the video above to see the surprises!

