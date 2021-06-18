Surprising people with cool treats for Feel Good Friday
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Feel Good Friday
Published at
Feel Good Friday is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls, which is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. Ashley HomeStore also seeks to inspire the love of home and enrich others' lives.
It has been a hot week so we are helping people cool down for Feel Good Friday!
We stopped by Pick Me Up in Ammon to surprise customers with gift cards to cover their drinks and treats. There were a lot of friendly people in line and we were glad to help during the heatwave.
Watch the video above to see the surprises!
Nominate someone