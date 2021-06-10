Three people hospitalized after crash involving ISP patrol vehicle

ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred when an ISP patrol car was hit by a passing motorist.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Arimo Exit (40) on Interstate 15, according to an ISP alert.

At the time of the crash, the trooper had emergency lights on and had stopped to assist another motorist with a vehicle fire. It’s not clear exactly what happened, but a passing vehicle impacted the patrol car.

The unnamed trooper and two others were hospitalized with potentially serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.