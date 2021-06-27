Two young women die in crash on US-26

IDAHO FALLS — Two eastern Idaho women were killed Saturday in a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane near the Country Store Boutique, east of Idaho Falls, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police reports show Leah Belknap, 18, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on 45th East in a 2010 Subaru Impreza.

Belknap continued northbound into the intersection of 45th East and US-26 when she was struck by a 2010 GMC Sierra driving westbound on the highway. It was driven by Felipe Lopez-Sandoval, 49, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Belknap and her passenger Bradylee Packer, 19, of Ammon, both died as a result of their injuries.

Lopez-Sandoval, and his juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Their condition is unknown.

The westbound lanes of US-26 were blocked for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.