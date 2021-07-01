1 man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS – A man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near American Falls Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred at 4:38 p.m. on Interstate 86 at mile marker 42 east of American Falls.

Sergio Colchado, 39, of Jerome, was driving westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram. Kevin Mathews, 69, of Boise, was also driving westbound in a 2016 Ford F150. Colchado lost control of his vehicle, sideswiped Mathews, and rolled off the shoulder. ISP believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, but Colchado was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with serious injuries, according to ISP.

The westbound lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.

The crash is still under investigation.