Boise man taken to hospital following crash near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS — A Boise man was taken to the hospital following a crash just east of American Falls Wednesday night.

Idaho State Police was called to Interstate-86, near milepost 46, around 9 p.m., according to a news release.

The driver, 39-year-old Vince Littleman, was in a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck eastbound when he failed to correctly negotiate a curve in the road and drove off the right shoulder, the release says. Littleman’s truck came to rest off the right shoulder after rolling.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Littleman was transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ambulance for medical treatment. ISP is investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

