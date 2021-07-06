Crash blocking US-91 south of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A crash blocked a section of U.S. Highway 91 between Idaho Falls and Shelley Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. just south of the highway’s intersection with West 65th South.

It is not exactly clear what caused the crash, but at the scene, EastIdahoNews.com witnesses multiple vehicles involved as well as an ambulance.

The crash has caused a large amount of traffic to back up in both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department are also at the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.