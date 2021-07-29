Crews make progress on the Mud Lick fire burning west of Salmon

SALMON — Firefighters are making progress on a forest fire that has been burning 23 miles west of Salmon.

The lightning-sparked Mud Lick fire has burned since July 8. As of Thursday morning, the fire has consumed 19,196 acres and crews have completed 66% of its objectives to create confinement lines

The fire sat for days at 0% containment as crews worked ahead of the fire to build stronger containment lines along roads in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Heavy equipment, helicopters and ground firefighters continue to protect structures in the area and build more containment lines.

Fire officials remain hopeful rain will move in over the weekend, giving relief to the dry conditions experienced across eastern Idaho and the western United States this summer.

As the fire has burned, the National Forest issued an emergency area and trail closures to last until Aug. 31. Details on the closure can be viewed on the Forest Service website.

For the latest information on the Mud Lick Fire visit the InciWeb website.