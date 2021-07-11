Getting to Know Chelsea Olsen of Firehouse Subs

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name and Job Title: Chelsea Olsen, District Manager of three Firehouse Subs restaurants in the Idaho Falls area

2. What do you do in your position? I train and support our managers and teams while working closely with the owners Chris and Natalie Morris, oversee promotions, roll out new corporate policies, and travel between restaurants to ensure they each have everything they need to be successful.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? Rexburg, Idaho on October 26.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I have lived in Idaho for most of my life with some time in Wyoming. I currently live in Idaho Falls.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school or college. I went to Casper College in Wyoming for a business degree and worked at the movie theaters in town. They were the best theaters I have ever been to, and it was my favorite job until Firehouse Subs.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? Deciding to truly invest my time and effort into Firehouse Subs and helping the owners grow from one location to multiple locations.

7. Tell us about your family. I have a huge family. My sister, Mack, lives in Rigby and I love spending time with her. I can’t wait until she is sixteen and can come work with me!

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. ‘The Great Gatsby’ because he came from nothing and turned himself into an amazing businessman. It proves that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career. I always wanted to be friends with everyone I worked with, but I learned that it was important to draw a professional line in order to be able to be a successful leader.

10. What is the goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? I’d like to purchase my first house and possibly go back to college and finish my degree.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? Don’t treat your job like you’re just making sandwiches; if you work hard and stay dedicated and loyal, there are lots of opportunities for growth. Who knows, maybe one day you could own your own restaurant!

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I would have liked to finish college, but I have been very lucky to have had the best friends, bosses, work environments, and college experiences.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Pachanga’s. I love their nachos!

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. When I started at Firehouse Subs, I was just a team member. The owners had to talk me into the promotion to shift lead as well as the promotion to general manager. When they approached me about being their district manager, I was all in and ready to go!

15. How do you like your potatoes? Twice baked is my favorite!

