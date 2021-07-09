Heinz ‘Hot Dog Pact’ campaign calls for equal packaging for hot dogs and buns

CHICAGO (ABC7) — A petition is going around trying to tackle a significant issue that many food lovers just can’t understand.

If you have ever found yourself with more hot dogs than buns when you buy equal packs in the store, you’re not alone.

The issue has inspired Heinz to launch its new “Hot Dog Pact” campaign, rallying for “10 wieners, 10 buns.” The effort comes because hot dogs are sold in packages of ten while buns are sold in packages of eight.

Over the 4th of July grilling weekend, I uncovered a startling issue that needs addressing. Hot dogs buns come in packages of 8, while the wieners arrive in packs of 10. Is anyone else befuddled by these uneven packs? Help me make a change at https://t.co/RNlI0Rt3xO posthaste! pic.twitter.com/euBTSti6xw — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) July 6, 2021

That’s why the condiment company is asking people to sign an online petition to get hot dog makers on the same page as bun makers and match up packaging sizes.

This debate has been going on for years. In fact, it was the topic of a scene in the 1991 movie “Father of the Bride.”

For more information on how to join the “pact” visit the Heinz website.