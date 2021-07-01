Person dies in crash on Rose Road near Blackfoot

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash at 195 North Rose Road, north of Blackfoot.

Police reports show the crash took place at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

ISP officials say a 2018 Honda Civic went off the left shoulder of the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene. The name of the driver is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.