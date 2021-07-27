Local family farm honored for 100 years of service

ASHTON — Rulon and Marlene Hillam, of the Hillam Hill Top Farm in Ashton, received the Century Farm Award on July 17. The Century Farm Award honors and recognizes families that have continuously owned and actively farmed the same land their ancestors did 100 years ago or more.

Idaho State Historical Society Board of Trustees Jim Johnston and Dr. Cheryl O’Brien presented Rulon and Marlene Hillam with a Century Farm certificate signed by Governor Brad Little, Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore, and Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould; in addition to a commemorative Century Farm sign.

Every Idaho farm and ranch has a history and special family story. The Idaho Century Farm and Ranch program encourages agriculture families to share their family stories and their century-long connections to Idaho and farming. These centennial farms are truly the “roots” of our state, connecting our past to the vibrant present of agriculture.

Samuel Taylor, great grandfather of Rulon, emigrated to America in 1869. Taylor acquired 80 acres in Ashton through the Homestead Act and began raising wheat, potatoes, seed peas, and alfalfa. The farm has been owned and operated by Rulon’s great grandfather, grandfather, father, and now himself. Today wheat, barley and certified seed potatoes are raised.

The Century Farm and Ranch program, a partnership program of the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, was created as part of Idaho’s Centennial Celebration. Since the Century Farm and Ranch program began in 1990, over 450 farms and ranches statewide have been designated Idaho Century Farms or Ranches.