Man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she slept

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept last summer.

Jose Luis Silvas Sr., 41, is charged with felony forcible penetration after an investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the alleged sexual assault happened on Aug. 30, 2020.

Police reports show multiple people — including the suspect and victim — were at an Idaho Falls house for a party the night before. The victim told detectives she awoke the next morning inside a camper and said Silvas was on top of her and was sexually assaulting her.

The woman reported pushing Silvas off and reported the incident to others at the house. She then went to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to get a sexual assault examination.

Detectives spoke with Silvas in December while awaiting the results of the tests and he denied ever touching the victim.

In February, the Idaho State Police contacted local authorities saying the state lab showed a low level of male DNA on the victim’s body. A more detailed report from July 13 shows a partial DNA profile, which determined Silvas or his male relatives were a likely match.

Investigators spoke with those at the party that night who indicated Silvas had no other male relatives at the house.

Silvas was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 4.

Although Silvas is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.