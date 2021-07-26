Man says he wanted to take woman’s money, not rape her in attack at park

IDAHO FALLS — A Dubois man says he tried to rob a woman and not rape her in broad daylight at Russ Freeman Park.

Colter Robert Milner, 28, was supposed to enter a plea agreement on Monday with Bonneville County prosecutors. However, a disagreement over the wording pushed off the hearing and led to the setting of a new jury trial. Milner is currently charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, namely rape.

A written plea agreement was going to change the charges to felony attempted first-degree kidnapping and felony assault with the intent to commit a serious felony. Milner is accused of attacking a woman walking in Freeman Park on Oct. 8, 2020. He allegedly dragged her into the bushes until her screaming sent him running away.

RELATED | Woman attacked in attempted rape at Idaho Falls park, police say

While the plea agreement would have left the wording “intent to rape” in the charges, before entering the plea, Milner said he only intended to take the woman’s money and not rape her. Attorneys on the case went and met with District Judge Joel Tingey in an off-the-record meeting until coming back and deciding to set a new jury trial.

The trial is now set for Nov. 2 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Had the plea agreement gone through, the binding plea agreement would have held Tingey to place Milner into a rider program. Tingey would have had to follow the term; if not, the guilty plea would be thrown out and the case would go to a jury trial.

RELATED | What is a rider?

Felony first-degree kidnapping holds a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Although Milner is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Colter Robert Milner | Bonneville County Jail