Man scheduled to change plea after felony charge dropped to misdemeanor

MALAD CITY — A local man charged with a felony for aggravated driving under the influence will now face a misdemeanor DUI instead after agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charge.

Joshua Noah Hansen, 38, was arrested on March 16 after a single-vehicle crash sent both him and his passenger to the hospital. After originally telling officers at the scene that his wife had been the driver, Hansen admitted to driving, adding that he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

While being treated at Portneuf Medical Center, Hansen allegedly yelled obscenities at and threatened harm on a nurse.

He was arrested and booked at Bannock County Jail for aggravated DUI and initially for assault on a health care worker. However, he was never charged for assaulting the healthcare worker.

Hansen was released on his own recognizance the same day.

Hansen will be sentenced by Oneida County Magistrate Judge David Hooste on Aug. 11.